Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties resume

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action in Martuni and Varanda (Fizuli) regions, the Interior Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The search operations have been halted since March 12 due to weather conditions.

So far, a total of 1499 bodies have been found during the search operations in the battle zones.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan