Converse Bank. Cashback for 3 consecutive weeks, free cards and beneficial lending terms for women

During the Women's holidays, all “Woman’s Card” cardholders of Converse Bank will participate in a Cashback campaign by making non-cash purchases of 20,000 AMD or more at any point of sale. Based on their purchases, they can be entitled to up to 50,000 AMD in cashback.

"This annual, traditional campaign organized by Converse Bank is much expected and loved by our female customers. "Every year, we supplement our offers within the framework of the campaign, providing not only cashback, but also other attractive new opportunities," the Bank said.

This year, women may, at their discretion, get a “Woman’s Card” payment card with a service charge of 0 AMD during the entire period of card’s validity, and together with the bank’s existing “Woman’s card” cardholders, benefit from cashback and use some of the banking products on preferential terms. The cardholders who have made non-cash purchases during the campaign in the amount of 300,001 AMD and above, will get Visa Pay Sticker or Visa mini FOB (with its accessory) additional card, without any service fee throughout the entire period of card’s validity.

"Within the framework of women's holidays, we come up with different offers, taking into account the preferences and expectations of our female customers. Accordingly, until April 7, we offer businesswomen the SME financing package, and banking services - Converse4Women, at a one percent lower interest rate. The same low-interest loans will be provided to women using car loans under the “Mobile Loan” lending product,” the Bank said.

