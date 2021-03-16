LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 March:

The price of aluminum up by 1.33% to $2210.50, copper price up by 0.83% to $9123.00, lead price up by 0.08% to $1962.00, nickel price down by 1.43% to $16231.00, tin price down by 3.20% to $25265.00, zinc price up by 0.84% to $2833.50, molybdenum price stood at $26566.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.