OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to meet with Armenia’s PM, President and FM in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on March 16 during her visit in Yerevan, the OSCE reports.

The talks will focus on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the OSCE´s continued role in the conflict resolution process. Discussions will also include how to strengthen the cooperation between the OSCE and Armenia.

Chairperson-in-Office Linde will also meet with civil society.

On the sidelines of her regional visit the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office visited Azerbaijan on March 14 where she met with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.