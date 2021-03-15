Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to leave for Moscow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Governmental delegation led by Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan will pay a visit to Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports the decision has been signed by PM Pashinyan.

The Armenian delegation will stay in Moscow from March 16-18. The aim of the visit is to discuss economic cooperation issues.








