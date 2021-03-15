Defense minister says everything will be done for sharply increasing attractiveness of officer service

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan met today with the staff of the engineering troops department of the Armed Forces, the ministry told Armenpress.

Head of the department, Major-General Ishkhan Matevosyan reported the minister on the ongoing matters of the department, the planned actions and upcoming programs.

The defense minister said he will be consistent with the quick solution of all the existing issues. He once again stated that everything will be done to drastically increase the attractiveness of the officer service.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan