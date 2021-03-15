Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-03-21

YEREVAN, 15 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 527.05 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.84 drams to 628.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.21 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.34 drams to 734.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 320.16 drams to 28887.92 drams. Silver price down by 12.98 drams to 431.68 drams. Platinum price down by 366.19 drams to 20096.83 drams.