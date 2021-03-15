Russia’s coronavirus recoveries pass 4,000,000

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 8,447 to 4,003,576 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to data from the crisis center, 91% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 684 recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 450 in the Moscow region, 407 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 350 in the Rostov region, 251 in the Astrakhan region and 229 in the Voronezh region.