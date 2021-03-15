Armenian military controls border situation, deputy minister says on upcoming drills

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of Armenia are controlling the border situation, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters in light of the upcoming Azeri-Turkish military exercises near the eastern border of Armenia.

“Now the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces are controlling the situation and the steps of creating panic and doubting the army’s combat readiness don’t whatsoever contribute to strengthening the army’s combat readiness,” Sargsyan said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold joint military exercises March 15-17.

The Armenian military is also expected to hold drills, from March 16th to 20th.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan