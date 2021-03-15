General Staff is functioning normally, deputy minister says

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The General Staff of the Armed Forces continues functioning normally and is fulfilling its tasks, the Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters when asked about the situation in the body after the dismissal of Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan as Chief of the General Staff.

“The Deputy Chief of the General Staff is fulfilling his duties, the General Staff is functioning and is fulfilling its task,” he said.

