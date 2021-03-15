Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Deputy Defense Minister denies reports on surrendering military position in Kapan

Deputy Defense Minister denies reports on surrendering military position in Kapan

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENRESS. The Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan is denying news reports alleging that a military position in the Armenian town of Kapan is going to be surrendered to Azerbaijan.

“There hasn’t been any talk about surrendering any position,” Sargsyan told reporters in parliament.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration