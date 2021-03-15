German State Minister highlights NK conflict’s political solution under auspices of OSCE MG Co- Chairs

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. German Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cooperate with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in full transparency over the matters relating to the prisoners of war and missing persons.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan need to cooperate with ICRC in full transparency, on prisoners of war and missing persons. Lasting peace and reconciliation require a political solution under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs!” the German Minister of State said on Twitter.

He also noted that “the fighting in Nagorno Karabakh has ended, but wounds are still open”.