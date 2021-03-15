Half price. “Rostelecom” presents new special spring offer

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Starting from March 15, 2021, “Rostelecom” presents a new special offer "Half Price", within the framework of which the new subscribers of the company will receive the services provided during the first 2 months at half price.

“Rostelecom” subscribers, who subscribe to the Trio service package for a period of 1 year from March 15 to May 15, will pay the half of the monthly fee set for their tariff plan and will get the following advantages:

Double Internet speed + WiFi

A wide range of Smart TV channels, 20 of which are selective

A fixed telephone and a number of other advantages.

The offer is also available for all those who will subscribe to Mono Comfort, Mono Ultra and Mono Premium Internet service packages for 1 year, receiving:

The first 2 months of services at half price

Triple Internet speed + WiFi

More information about the offer can be provided by calling 060464646 or visiting the company's website at the following link https://www.rtarmenia.am/en/for-home/half-price_21/ : Pay the half, get the whole.

“Rostelecom” Armenia, CJSC “GNC-ALFA” “GNC-ALFA” CJSC was founded in 2007. In February 2012 the company became a member of Rostelecom OJSC group of companies.

Starting from December 18, 2012 “GNC-ALFA” CJSC provides telecommunication services in RA under the brand of “Rostelecom” as a subsidiary company.

As one of the leading telecommunications companies “Rostelecom” in Armenia provides Internet access, Fixed telephony and new generation IP TV services to both physical bodies and corporate clients.

During the period of 2012-2013 the company made large-scale investments in network development and expansion. Investments resulted with successful implementation of new “Fiber to the home” (GPON) technology in a number of cities of Armenia.

Starting from 2014 the company provides services in cities Yerevan (Center, Erebuni, Nubarashen, Ajapnyak, Avan, Nor Nork, Davitshen, Malatia-Sebastia, Arabkir, Shengavit districts), Abovyan, Charentsavan, Hrazdan, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Ashtarak, Metsamor, Armavir, Masis, Artashat, Ararat, Sevan, Dilijan, Ijevan, Kapan, Martuni, Alaverdi and Kajaran. Sales and support offices and shop-in-shops are operating in all cities mentioned.

In September, 2015 “Rostelecom” in Armenia has presented the new Smart TV with its latest technologies and OTT solutions.

The network of “Rostelecom” in Armenia is solely based on fiber-optic cable (FOC) infrastructure covering 80% of the territory of Armenia and spreading for over 3000km.

It is connected to region’s main terrestrial networks and largest traffic exchange nodes as well as international channels of Iran and Georgia.

“Rostelecom” has built 40Gb/s network covering all municipalities of Yerevan and providing high-speed internet connection to all customers.

The Government of Republic of Armenia, State institutions and International organizations, Corporations, local Commercial Banks and Financial institutions, operators are listed as corporate clients of “GNC-ALFA” CJSC.

PJSC “Rostelecom” (www.rostelecom.ru) is one of the biggest national telecommunications companies in Russia and Europe, with a presence in every segment of the telecommunications services market and coverage of more than 34 million households in Russia.

The Company holds a leading position on the Russian broadband and pay TV markets, with over 10.9 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and more than 7.7 million pay TV customers, of which more than 2.4 million use the unique nationwide “Interactive TV” product.

The Group’s consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2014 was RUB 80.4 billion and its OIBDA reached RUB 26.5 billion (33.0% of revenue), with a net profit of RUB 6.9 billion.

“Rostelecom” is an absolute market leader in providing the telecommunications services to Russian government departments and corporate users at every level.

It is also a recognized technological leader in innovative solutions in the fields of E-government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services.

Its stable financial status is confirmed by credit ratings of BBB- from Fitch Ratings and BB+ from Standard & Poor’s.