2021 Grammy Awards: H.E.R. wins song of the year for ‘I Can't Breathe’

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The 2021 Grammy Awards, the major American music award, took place in Los Angeles on March 14.

Main winners:

Album of the year: Taylor Swift - Folklore

Record of the year: Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

Song of the year: H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe

Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé has set a new record at the Grammy Awards with her 28th win, BBC reported.

The star is now the most-awarded woman in Grammys history, overtaking bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

“I am so honoured, I'm so excited”, she said while accepting her record-breaking trophy, for best R&B performance.

Beyoncé's 28th Grammy was presented in honour of Black Parade, a celebration of black power and resilience, which she released on Juneteenth last year.

Taylor Swift also made history at Sunday's ceremony, by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times.

The show kicked off with three back-to-back performances from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Haim, who performed from a circle of stages.

Other prize-winners included Dua Lipa, who picked up best pop vocal album; and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who became the first female duo to win best pop collaboration for Rain On Me.