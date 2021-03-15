Search for bodies of Artsakh war casualties again halted due to weather conditions

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The search operations for the bodies of killed servicemen or the missing in action in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control have again been suspended on March 15 due to weather conditions, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reported.

On March 15 the search operations were expected to be carried out in the directions of Martuni, Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil).

The search will resume tomorrow in case of sufficient visibility and if no snowfalls are reported.

So far, a total of 1499 bodies have been found during the search operations in the battle zones.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan