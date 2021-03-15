COVID-19: Armenia reports 317 new cases, 230 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. 317 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 178,702, the ministry of healthcare reports.

230 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 166,410.

The death toll has risen to 3265 (10 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

2460 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 8190.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 837.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan