Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Berd-Chambarak highway in Tavush province and the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass and Jermuk-Gndevaz highway (Vayots Dzor) are closed for trailer trucks.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers, however, are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan