Road condition
09:58, 15 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Berd-Chambarak highway in Tavush province and the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.
The Vardenyats Pass and Jermuk-Gndevaz highway (Vayots Dzor) are closed for trailer trucks.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers, however, are urged to use snow tires.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
