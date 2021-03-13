Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Sarkissian holds meeting with Pashinyan over political crisis

Sarkissian holds meeting with Pashinyan over political crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President Sarkissian held a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed the situation in the country and the ways for surmounting the political crisis.

“In this context, early elections of parliament were discussed as a solution,” the presidency said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration