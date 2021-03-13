Sarkissian holds meeting with Pashinyan over political crisis
YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President Sarkissian held a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed the situation in the country and the ways for surmounting the political crisis.
“In this context, early elections of parliament were discussed as a solution,” the presidency said in a news release.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
