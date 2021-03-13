Homeland Salvation Movement holds rally outside President’s Office

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Supporters of the Homeland Salvation Movement are rallying outside President Sarkissian’s Office where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to arrive for a meeting.

The anti-government protesters were earlier rallying outside the foreign ministry headquarters.

“We have information that Pashinyan is going to come to the president’s office to meet the president, so we’ve come here to demonstrate,” said Homeland Salvation Movement member Gerasim Vardanyan.

