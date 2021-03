President to hold meetings with Parliament Majority Leader Makunts and opposition LHK's Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian will hold meetings with Parliament Majority Leader Lilit Makunts (My Step bloc) and opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) leader Edmon Marukyan, the presidency said.

Sarkissian is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan