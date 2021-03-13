President Sarkissian to hold meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, his office said.

The meeting will be held as part of the discussions initiated by Sarkissian around the political crisis.

Sarkissian had earlier offered to host a meeting involving all opposition parties, including non-parliamentary ones, the ruling bloc and the Prime Minister. This meeting had failed.

