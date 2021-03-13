LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 March:

The price of aluminum stood at $2181.50, copper price stood at $9048.00, lead price stood at $1960.50, nickel price stood at $16467.00, tin price stood at $26100.00, zinc price stood at $2810.00, molybdenum price down by 0.82% to $26566.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.