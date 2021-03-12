Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Finland discuss regional security issues

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received on March 12 Ambassador of Finland to Armenia Kirsti Narinen.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting the Defense Minister of Armenia presented the situation following the military operations, the implementation process of the agreements, the security and humanitarian issues in Artsakh under the light of the Russian peacekeeping forces on the ground, particularly highlighting the issue of return of POWs.

The interlocutors also discussed other issues related to the security atmosphere of the region, existing threats and expected developments.