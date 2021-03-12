President Sarkissian returns to ordinary work routine

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian underwent a medical examination at Astghik Medical Center on March 12.

As ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the press service of the President's Office, the examination is already completed and the President has returned to ordinary work routine.

''The President has complications caused by coronavirus and now he is undergoing medical examination at Astghik Medical Center'', a presidential press service official had said earlier today.

Sarkissian tested positive for the coronavirus days after travelling to the United Kingdom in late December to spend New Year’s Eve with his sons and grandchildren living in London.

The presidential office announced on January 13 that Sarkissian was hospitalized there after developing double pneumonia and showing other symptoms of COVID-19. It said on January 26 that he has been discharged from hospital but has not yet fully recovered from the disease.