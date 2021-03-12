Artsakh's President appoints Vahan Badasyan President's representative on special assignments
YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on March 12, appointing Vahan Badasyan President's representative on special assignments, who will be engaged in issues related to security and displaced people, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office of Artsakh.
