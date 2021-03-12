Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Artsakh's President appoints Vahan Badasyan President's representative on special assignments

Artsakh's President appoints Vahan Badasyan President's representative on special assignments

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on March 12, appointing Vahan Badasyan President's representative on special assignments, who will be engaged in issues related to security and displaced people, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office of Artsakh.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration