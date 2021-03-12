Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-03-21

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.50 drams to 526.88 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.99 drams to 627.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.14 drams to 733.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 163.96 drams to 29208.08 drams. Silver price up by 10.66 drams to 444.66 drams. Platinum price up by 544.05 drams to 20463.02 drams.