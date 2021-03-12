Converse Bank. SME lending has become more attractive

Converse Bank has launched a comprehensive package of credit products for the rehabilitation and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), significantly improving the terms of some types of loans and launching an SME lending campaign.

Within the framework of lending products, Converse Bank offers SME enterprises fast lending without income analysis and within a short period of time, with the purpose of replenishing the working capital, acquiring fixed assets and repayment of accounts payable.

In particular, within the framework of "Converse Fast" lending product, the Bank offers its customers short-term loans without collateral in the amount of up to 20 million AMD, at a competitive interest rate.

For Converse Blitz, longer loan repayment period is envisaged, up to 60 months, at a maximum amount of 30,000,000 AMD or equivalent foreign currency. Preferential lending conditions apply for the bank's current customers.

In parallel, SMEs can raise up to 200 million AMD in funding within a period of up to 180 months within the framework of the campaign launched by the Bank.

SME comprehensive support, including competitive lending, has always been in the focus of Converse Bank as evidenced by the Bank's achievements and performance indicators for corporate financing. In addition to services in the Bank's branches, comprehensive banking and consulting services are also provided to small and medium-sized enterprises in the Bank's SME Support Center.

Details: www.converesebank.am

The oversight of the Bank is exercised by the Central Bank.