Russia sees no risk for regional security in upcoming Azeri military drills

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Moscow doesn’t see any risks for regional security in Azerbaijan’s upcoming military drills, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova pointed out that these drills were planned and that all stakeholder parties are notified in advance.

“According to our information the exercises are of planned nature, are aimed at perfecting combat readiness and do not create risks for stability and security in the region,” Zakharova said at a press briefing.

The Azeri military announced it will start exercises involving 10,000 troops March 15-18.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan