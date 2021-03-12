Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the 2021 Q1 readiness plan, the Armenian Armed Forces will launch combined arms (including special forces) joint tactical military exercises in all operational directions from March 16 to 20, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

7500 servicemen, 200 rocket-artillery systems, more than 150 anti-tank systems, 100 armored equipment and more than 90 air defense systems will be involved in the drills. Attack aircraft will also participate in the exercises.

The purpose of the drills is to check the combat readiness, the capabilities of the operational management and abilities of responding to situations, to hold firing exercising in various operational-tactical scenarios, including LFX.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan