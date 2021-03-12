Coronavirus: 818 new cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Healthcare says 818 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 177,104.

3934 tests were conducted in one day.

277 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 165,718.

The death toll reached 3243 (4 deaths in the last 24 hours). This number doesn’t include the deaths of 835 (1 in the last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of March 12, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 7308.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan