Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia
11:11, 12 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,8 earthquake that hit Turkey some 34km south-west from Igdir was also felt in Armenia, the seismic protection service said.
The earthquake was detected 09:57, March 12 by the Armenian Seismic Protection Service.
It was felt at an MSK intensity of 2-3 in the Vardanashen and Janfida villages of the Armavir Province and in Yerevan city at an MSK intensity of 2.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version