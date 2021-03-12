Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,8 earthquake that hit Turkey some 34km south-west from Igdir was also felt in Armenia, the seismic protection service said.

The earthquake was detected 09:57, March 12 by the Armenian Seismic Protection Service.

It was felt at an MSK intensity of 2-3 in the Vardanashen and Janfida villages of the Armavir Province and in Yerevan city at an MSK intensity of 2.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan