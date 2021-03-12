Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia

Turkey earthquake felt in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,8 earthquake that hit Turkey some 34km south-west from Igdir was also felt in Armenia, the seismic protection service said.

The earthquake was detected 09:57, March 12 by the Armenian Seismic Protection Service.

It was felt at an MSK intensity of 2-3 in the Vardanashen and Janfida villages of the Armavir Province and in Yerevan city at an MSK intensity of 2.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration