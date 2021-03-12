Armenia wants closer ties with United Arab Emirates

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian had a meeting in the United Arab Emirates with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Aivazian reaffirmed Armenia’s intention to further deepen relations with the UAE as a link between Armenia and the Gulf’s Arab states for cooperation.

“Ministers Aivazian and Al Nahyan comprehensively touched upon a broad range of items on the bilateral agenda. Preserving the dynamics of political dialogue, including through consultations was highlighted,” the Armenian foreign ministry said.

As promising directions for commercial cooperation the sides pointed out IT, agriculture, food security, renewable energy and tourism. In this context, the sides underscored the continuity of the Armenian-Emirati intergovernmental commission’s work.

The ministers attached importance to the role of the Armenian community of the UAE in strengthening the Armenia-UAE relations which are based on mutual trust. Aivazian highly appreciated the UAE’s caring attitude for the Armenian community – a testament to UAE’s commitment for tolerance and cultural diversity.

The meeting focused on regional security and stability as well. “In this context, the Armenian FM stressed that the Middle East has an important place in Armenia’s comprehensive security environment, and the latest developments showed how interconnected the security of South Caucasus and Middle East are. The ministers concurred that conflicts don’t have a military solution and that any manifestation of extremism is a threat to regional peace and stability.”

