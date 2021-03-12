LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 March:

The price of aluminum up by 0.60% to $2181.50, copper price up by 1.47% to $9048.00, lead price up by 0.75% to $1960.50, nickel price up by 2.41% to $16467.00, tin price up by 4.88% to $26100.00, zinc price up by 1.33% to $2810.00, molybdenum price down by 0.82% to $26786.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.