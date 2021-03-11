President Sarkissian will not sign decree on appointing Artak Davtyan Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian returned with his objections the PM’s proposal to appoint Artak Davtyan Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the draft decree attached to it. On the same day, the Prime Minister's substantiations on the President's objections were received.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian will not sign the draft decree and will not apply to the Constitutional Court.