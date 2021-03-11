Opposition politician presents their answer to President Sarkissian's proposal about meeting

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Coordinator of Fatherland Salvation Movement Ishkahn Saghatelyan presented their answer to President Sarkissian's proposal of holding a meeting between political forces.

‘’The Movement reaffirms its roadmap for overcoming the crisis – resignation of the PM, establishment of an interim government and holding snap elections. We announce about our readiness to hold consultations in line with the mentioned format and the agenda presented by our force. The meetings must be held at the National Assembly endowed with a primary mandate, in a public format and live broadcasted’’, ARMENPRESS reports Saghatelyan saying at a press conference.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement on March 10 inviting PM Pashinyan, heads of parliamentary groups and Fatherland Salvation Movement (FSM) to hold a meeting at the Presidential Residence on March 13 to discuss the domestic political situation in the country and find mutually acceptable solutions for overcoming the crisis.

Ruling ''My step'' block and opposition ''Bright Armenia'' Party have already accepted the President's invitation. Opposition ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party has not expressed its decision on the proposal yet.