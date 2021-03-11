HALO Trust denies claims of handing minefield maps to Turkish forces during or before Karabakh war

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The British Halo Trust charity organization engaged in demining works denies the information that it handed minefield maps to Turkish forces before or during Karabakh war.

''The HALO Trust is aware of a claim that it handed minefield maps to Turkish forces before or during the 2020 conflict over Karabakh. There is absolutely no truth to this claim. For over 20 years HALO has worked in Karabakh to make the local people safe. The HALO Trust is only able to operate in conflict zones around the world because it is a totally non-political and neutral organisation. The claim is totally false'', ARMENPRESS reports the organization said in a statement.