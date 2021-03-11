Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. A stable operational situation with no incidents maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line of the Armenian state border overnight March 9-10, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

According to the information by the Armenian National Security Service, no border incidents registered in Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan inter-state road which is under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

The Armed Forces of Armenia and the NSS border troops confidently control the border situation along the entire borderline.