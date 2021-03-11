‘’My step’’ block accepts President’s invitation to hold a meeting between political forces

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. ‘’My step’’ parliamentary block is ready to participate in the meeting initiated by President Armen Sarkissian aimed at holding discussions on the political situation in the country and finding solutions, head of ‘’My step’’ block’s parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts told ARMENPRESS.

‘’Today I informed the President’s administration that we accept the President’s invitation and we are ready to participate in the meeting initiated by the President’’, Makuts said.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement on March 10 inviting PM Pashinyan, heads of parliamentary groups and Fatherland Salvation Movement (FSM) to hold a meeting at the Presidential Residence on March 13 to discuss the domestic political situation in the country and find mutually acceptable solutions for overcoming the crisis