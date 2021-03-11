Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Prime Minister’s Office re-sends army chief appointment motion to presidency for approval

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Office has already re-submitted the motion and substantiations on appointing Lt. General Artak Davtyan as Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian military to President Armen Sarkissian hours after the latter had turned down the motion, PM Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








