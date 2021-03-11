Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-03-21

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 526.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.75 drams to 629.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.47 drams to 734.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 12.99 drams to 29044.12 drams. Silver price down by 1.49 drams to 434 drams. Platinum price up by 203.03 drams to 19918.97 drams.