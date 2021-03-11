Armenia Speaker of Parliament to nominate Russian counterpart for Medal of Honor

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko for mediating the release of a Lebanese-Armenian woman from Azerbaijani captivity.

All women lawmakers of the Armenian parliament had written a letter to Matviyenko asking for her help in achieving the release of Maral Najarian.

“I am planning to nominate Mrs. Matviyenko to the National Assembly Council for the National Assembly Medal of Honor,” Mirzoyan said in a statement, expressing gratitude to the Chairwoman of the Federation Council.

“I am hopeful that joint efforts with our partners will allow us to return all prisoners of war and captives as soon as possible,” Mirzoyan added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan