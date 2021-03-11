Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Armenia starts vaccinating health workers with Sputnik-V

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia started vaccinating health workers against COVID-19.

Armenian health workers engaged in the COVID-19 response are receiving the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on a voluntary basis.

Health ministry spokesperson Hripsime Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS that the Russian government had donated 2000 doses of Sputnik V to Armenia in early 2021 and they are using it in the vaccination. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








