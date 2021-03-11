Armenia starts vaccinating health workers with Sputnik-V
16:52, 11 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia started vaccinating health workers against COVID-19.
Armenian health workers engaged in the COVID-19 response are receiving the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on a voluntary basis.
Health ministry spokesperson Hripsime Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS that the Russian government had donated 2000 doses of Sputnik V to Armenia in early 2021 and they are using it in the vaccination.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
