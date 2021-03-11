Pashinyan to re-submit motion on appointing new army chief to President
YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will again nominate Lt. General Artak Davtyan as Chief of the General Staff. His office said he will re-send the motion with substantiations to President Armen Sarkissian for approval, shortly after the latter turned it down citing objections.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
