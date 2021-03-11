Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Pashinyan to re-submit motion on appointing new army chief to President

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will again nominate Lt. General Artak Davtyan as Chief of the General Staff. His office said he will re-send the motion with substantiations to President Armen Sarkissian for approval, shortly after the latter turned it down citing objections.

