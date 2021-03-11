COVID-19: Hospitalizations grow amid alarming increase in new cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. COVID-19 hospitals in Armenia are overloaded amid growth in hospitalizations as infections rates are increasing, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s head of the Department of Infectios and Non-Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Romella Abovyan said.

Abovyan warned that the number of available beds is limited. “Hospitals are working highly overloaded,” she said.

She said they are very concerned over the latest data of new infections, where more than 700 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

“If this goes on like this, we might have the same situation we had in October,” she warned.

She called on the population to be vigilant and maintain the preventive guidelines, such as frequent hand washing, sanitizing, wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan