BREAKING: President rejects PM’s motion on appointing Lt. General Davtyan as new Chief of Staff
YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian rejected the Prime Minister’s motion on appointing Lt. General Artak Davtyan as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Sarkissian’s Office told ARMENPRESS that he returned the motion with objections.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
