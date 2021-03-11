Government shortens VAT refund waiting cycle for businesses

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is introducing amendments to the tax code that will enable businesses to get their VAT refunds every month, instead of the currently active quarterly refunds.

The head of Armenia’s tax authority Edvard Hovhannisyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the move is aimed at enabling businesses to more periodically and quickly manage their working capital and inject it into the economy.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan