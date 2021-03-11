COVID-19: Armenian government warns of growing infection rates

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian authorities warned Thursday that the coornavirus infection rate is growing again in the country.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting that a “significant growth” is recorded in the daily new cases, referring to the 748 confirmed new cases over the past 24 hours.

In turn, Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan noted that only 4285 tests were performed in one day.

“As we projected last week, we have a significant growth in the infection rate,” Avanesyan said.

“Right now we have 6772 active cases, of whom 901 are hospitalized. We have 9 hospitals treating Covid patients. And right now we have 100 available beds,” she said, adding that they are increasing the number of beds but warned that the number isn’t unlimited. “We must do everything so that the number of patients doesn’t surpass our capacities,” Avanesyan said.

The Prime Minister urged authorities to do everything to avoid the necessity of imposing additional restrictions.

