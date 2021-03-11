Coronavirus: 748 new cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare says 748 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 176,286.

4285 tests were conducted in one day.

182 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 165,441.

The death toll reached 3,239 (2 deaths in the last 24 hours). This number doesn’t include the deaths of 834 other people infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of March 11, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 6,772.

