LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 March:

The price of aluminum up by 0.56% to $2168.50, copper price up by 0.45% to $8917.00, lead price down by 1.54% to $1946.00, nickel price up by 0.81% to $16080.00, tin price up by 2.24% to $24885.00, zinc price up by 0.56% to $2773.00, molybdenum price stood at $27007.00, cobalt price stood at $52610.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.