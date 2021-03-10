Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 March

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss military cooperation issues

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on March 10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the Defense Ministers discussed a number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation. The sides also referred to the process of the mission conducted by the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh and regional security issues.  








